Leaders of HCMC are delivering awards to winners of the HCMC Golden Brand Awards 2021 (Photo: SGGP)



Nominates of the HCMC Golden Brand Awards 2021, most of which are leaders in their fields, were evaluated according to these 10 criteria:

Transparency and law observation;

Working performance;

Business ethics;

Social activities;

Human resources and HR policies;

Innovation, research and development;

Generation transition vision;

Brand promotion and development;

Brand management and coverage;

Quality and safety.





One winner of the Awards – Binh Minh Plastics Jsc. – shared that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the business has encountered countless difficulties, ranging from market loss to higher material prices. To overcome those challenges, it had to reduce overhead cost, increase raw material reserves, and negotiate with partners to extend order deadlines in order to maintain profits.

More importantly, as stressed by another winner – Nam Thai Son Import Export Jsc., it is honored and proud to win the awards not just because these companies have successfully overcome their obstacles during the pandemic outbreak but also because they have effectively cooperated with one another and the whole city to basically win the fight against the virus and keep the city as lively as ever.

One meaningful content of this year’s Awards is the appearance of Cho Ray Hospital and Hung Vuong Hospital in the winner list. Nearly 70,000 doctors, nurses, and other medical staff from many hospitals in HCMC as well as others all over the country have poured all their heart to the treatment for Covid-19 patients. The award is one way the city expresses its deep appreciation to all of them, without whom the fight would be lost.

Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (L) and Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) are congratulating winners of the Award. (Photo: SGGP)





In the ceremony, Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that despite facing such unexpected and tough challenges in 2021, many enterprises in the city have tried their best to support the city in the combat against Covid-19 and now in the economic recovery plan. Some even turned those obstacles into development opportunities thanks to their own innovation and determination.

The Chairman asked that the business community in the city maintain this fighting and innovative spirit, and promised to accelerate administrative reform to offer a more convenient, transparent investment environment and to boost business growth.

Finally, Chairman Mai stressed that business brands are also the city brands, so the municipal authorities are going to wholeheartedly support these winners, especially regarding brand promotion and development. Along with that is the promise to help any enterprises in need to speed up their digital transformation process, with a high priority to investment in infrastructure or logistics facilities upgrades to reduce overall costs and increase competitiveness.

This will make businesses bloom more beautifully, and in turn contribute to the sustainable growth of HCMC.

After 2 years, 60 businesses were selected as winners of the HCMC Golden Brand Awards to create a more dynamic economic center right here in the city.

By Ai Van – Translated by Thanh Tam