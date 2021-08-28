HCMC exempts, reduces taxes for 86,200 business households

Up to now, a total tax exemption and reduction of VND123 billion has been resolved for 86,197 households.The Tax Department of HCMC issued guidance to support business households and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in dealing with business suspension and tax exemption and reduction.Accordingly, when the State agency announces social distancing, the tax office will automatically consider tax exemption and reduction during that time, and business households and individuals do not need to send a notice of business suspension. For business households with verified data or based on the results of the assessment of revenue decrease and the time of revenue decrease determined by the tax advisory council of the ward or commune, the management board of the market or the commercial center, if the revenue is reduced by 50 percent upwards compared to the presumptive revenue, the tax authority will issue corresponding tax exemption or reduction.Besides, to enjoy the support policy under Resolution No.68/2021/NQ-CP, business households must send a request for support to the People's Committee of the ward or commune, where the business is located for consideration. The deadline for application submission is January 31, 2022.

By Che Han – Translated by Thanh Nha