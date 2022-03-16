HCMC ensures goods supply, reasonable prices in any situation

Customers are shopping in a supermarket in HCMC.

HCMC has continuously worked in close coordination with provinces and cities across the country in building material sources, producing and processing, organizing the circulation of goods and diversifying types of distribution. The department has also collected opinions from experts, managers and businesses to seek measures for 2022 and next years, such as encouraging enterprises to stabilize the market, building plans on seeking sources of goods, purchasing and storing in order to ensure the sufficient supply and price stability, he added.



The city has also created advantages for enterprises to strengthen investment in projects to build areas of raw materials, identify the origin of products, build a prestigious brand, and create a new large-scale sustainable market.

He noted that the distribution systems, manufacturing businesses and e-commerce platforms of the city need enhance the cooperation with farms and growers to sign purchase agreements to develop supply chains of clean products, reduce intermediate stages of distribution, decrease product costs, strengthen competitiveness of products and support farmers in agricultural produce consumption.

In addition, HCMC has created favorable conditions for localities to bring their products to wholesale markets, distribution systems; supported farmers and gardeners, cooperatives of provinces and cities to participate in supply-demand connection and trade promotional programs in the city, the Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade affirmed.

The city’s price stabilization program has contributed to the building a healthy competitive business environment and supporting enterprises in manufacturing and distributing commodities effectively, ensuring the supply chains and transport of goods, reducing the cost of intermediation and operating the distribution system effectively for over the past years, he said.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh