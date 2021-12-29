HCMC ensures enough goods with price stability at year-end

Representatives at the seminar (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Hoang Vu made the statement at a seminar with the theme Ho Chi Minh City ensures the source of goods, stable prices at the end of the year held by the Government Portal.

At the seminar reviewing supply and demand during the Tet shopping season, Director Hoang Vu said the consumer market for Tet in 2022 is not as active as in 2021, but at a relatively increased rate in the context of the current epidemic prevention and control task.

He disclosed sales surged as social distancing restrictions have been eased. For instance, the total wholesale and retail sales were at VND43,000 billion in October while it was VND55,000 billion in November and it is expected to reach more than VND66,000 billion in December.

To prepare for the supply of Tet goods, the city's industry and trade industry has worked with provinces, businesses to stabilize prices, big enterprises are increasing production to ensure sufficient supply of goods for the Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year) at more than VND19,000 billion. The market stabilization program has attracted 80 businesses to participate with the capital of VND7,000 billion.

In general, the quantity of goods has not increased and is keeping a stable level this year. The consumer market for Tet in 2022 is not as active as in 2021, but at a relatively increased rate in the context of the current anti-epidemic work, said Bui Ta Hoang Vu.

According to the forecast of consumer demand and according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade’s assessment, this year's purchasing power will not be as good as in previous years.

However, city dwellers especially workers who come to the southern metropolis to work this year will stay in the city to celebrate Tet because of travel difficulties and the complexity of the epidemic. Besides, people restricting travel during Tet holidays due to the impact of the epidemic will help increase consumption.

According to Mr. Hoang Vu, HCMC is also working with other provinces and cities in preparing goods at present. Staff from the Department of Industry and Trade have worked with the southern provinces of Dong Thap, Dong Nai, Lam Dong, Ben Tre on the supply of commodities.

The City People's Committee has organized a promotion program from November 15 to December 31 with about 1,700 businesses participants and more than 7,000 promotions at a rate of about 30 percent.

Businesses can sell goods in large quantities and consumers can buy products that are affordable for them. Therefore, the Director confirmed that the southern metropolis has been ready to serve the peak season during Tet holidays.

This year, to prepare for the Tet holiday, businesses participating in the market stability program said that they have prepared VND7,011 billion to stock up on goods before, during and after Tet. This is a program to keep prices stable one month before and after Tet, Mr. Hoang Vu said. That helps consumers, especially low- and middle-income people, have the opportunity to access the source of goods no matter how volatile the market is.

Also at the seminar, Chairwoman of the Food and Food Association in HCMC Ly Kim Chi affirmed there is certainly no shortage of goods, there are enough specialty goods of provinces and cities.

Talking at the seminar, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Ba Huan Company Pham Thi Huan said that eggs have been kept at a stable price in Ba Huan Company for many years. This year, the company's egg reserve up to this point has reached about 90 percent, ensuring sufficient goods and stabilizing prices.



Businesses ensure enough supply during Tet holidays Deputy General Director of Vissan Company Pham Van Dung also said that the company has prepared a relatively complete food source with about 2,800 tons of fresh food, up 4 percent over the same period while processed food was 4,200 tons, up about 6 percent over the same period, enough to supply the people of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the whole country in general.

In addition, the company has also prepared about 1,000 tons of frozen pork for a possible shortage of meat, the company will supply it to the market and stabilize prices during and after Tet.

General Director of Saigon Co.op Nguyen Anh Duc said that Saigon Co.op is preparing about VND6,000 billion worth of goods for consumer demand before, during, and after Tet.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Dan Thuy