HCMC develops plan for preservation, development of traditional craft villages

Making rice paper in Phu Hoa Dong Commune in Cu Chi District (Photo: SGGP)

The project aims to create jobs, increase people’s income and preserve traditional cultural values of the city’s rural areas associated with tourism development.



Under the plan, the city will pay attention to the maintenance and development of traditional crafts, including making rice paper in Phu Hoa Dong Commune, kitting in Thai My Commune, making bamboo blinds in Tan Thong Hoi Commune in Cu Chi District; making incense sticks in Le Minh Xuan Commune in Binh Chanh District; salt production and dried fish making in Can Gio District; cultivation of yellow apricot trees in Binh Chanh District’s Binh Loi Commune.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of HCMC will cooperate with relevant agencies to help individuals and cooperatives that meet loan conditions access to the money in accordance with the city's encouraging policy of agricultural structure transfer, and raise public awareness of the preservation and protection of traditional craft villages





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh