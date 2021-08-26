HCMC Customs facilitates goods clearances for hundreds of enterprises

The agency also received and facilitated the customs procedures for hundreds of enterprises. Besides that, the customs received and answered the questions for 31 phone calls via two hotlines No.1080 and No.1081 of the rapid response team to support customs clearance for Covid 19 prevention and control.Mr. Hoang Huu Truong, Head of Inspection Team under the HCMC Customs Department is responsible for receiving and solving the problems of enterprises and agencies. For more information, enterprises can directly contact with his mobile number 0909632031.
According to some logistic enterprises, the process of picking up goods has been facing difficulties as many enterprises had shut down their operation resulting in congestion at some ports and a logistical domino effect for the supply chain.