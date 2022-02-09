HCMC Chairman: Creating most favorable conditions for investors

Chairman Mai is beating the gong to start new year operation at the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) on February 8 At the same time, city administrators are focusing on completing the project to build the southern metropolis into an international financial center to promote the development of the city's stock market.

Speaking at a gong-beating ceremony to start new year operation at the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) yesterday, Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized that 2021 witnessed the growth of the financial industry, which is one of the nine major service industries of the southern largest city when it grows at 8.1 percent, contributing to the growth of the financial sector and the city’s economic recovery as well as budget revenue. The stock market has developed strongly, becoming a large capital mobilization channel for businesses and an attractive investment channel.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi suggested HoSE focus on putting into operation the Korean contractor's information technology system (KRX) as scheduled, ensuring continuous efficient and safe market operation and transparent information.

Additionally, he stressed that the ministry will focus on stabilizing the market, strengthening supervision, improving the quality of listed companies on governance and information disclosure for a safe and transparent market.

In the trading session on the stock market on February 8, shares struggled yesterday with the market experiencing strong volatility; however, the group of large-cap stocks gained, reinforcing the general gain, helping VN-Index surpass the 1,500 point mark.

At the end of the session, VN-Index gained 3.33 points to 1,500.99 points with 282 gainers, 169 decliners, and 52 unchanged stocks.

Closing the session on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index dropped 1.44 points to 417.89 points with 283 gainers, 165 losers, and 70 unchanged stocks. Market liquidity increased by more than 20 percent compared to the previous session, the total matched value reached 23,634 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong