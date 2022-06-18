Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)



The statement was made by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai at the 63rd "Business Cafe" program which was held by the HCMC Union of Business Association (HUBA) on June 18.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the HUBA Nguyen Phuoc Hung proposed commercial banks should launch policies to help small and medium-sized enterprises reach capital resources to resume supply chains, provide human training courses, recruit workers and improve infrastructures and production machines.

According to Chairwoman of the Food and Foodstuff Association of HCMC, Ly Kim Chi, businesses are facing many difficulties because raw material prices have increased by 40 percent. Banks need to assess companies’ mortgaged assets to increase loan resources, she suggested.



Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai visits display booths of businesses's products at the event.

Nguyen Duc Lenh, deputy director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)'s HCMC branch said that several businesses support programs have been carried out from the beginning of the year to the present, including a banking-enterprises link-up program that was enabled businesses to borrow over VND90,000 billion (US$3.87 billion). The city has provided training courses of the 2 percent interest rate support package from the State budget package to customers and businesses.



Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai talks with entrepreneurs.

Enterprises can also approach capital resources coming from State budgets, partners, supply chains, finance leases, investment capital, and equity capital, Ph.D. Can Van Luc added.

On this occasion, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the opinions and outstanding contribution of businesses to the city’s fight against Covid-19 and expressed his thanks for joining hands with the municipal government to recover the economy.





By Lac Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh