HCMC calls for EU investment in nearly 200 projects

The Vietnam – Europe Business Forum takes place in HCMC on June 30. (Photo: VNA)

Dao Minh Chanh, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, said EU countries are investing in 2,724 projects in HCMC, mostly in the fields of manufacturing and processing, retail and wholesale, motor and automobile repair and maintenance, and information and communications. Worth a total of US$7.69 billion, they account for 10.27% of FDI in the city, he said.

HCMC has constantly improved its business climate and adopted various incentives to encourage more FDI, he said, adding that most notably among the incentives include reductions in corporate income tax, import-export duties and land lease.

Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, highlighted the importance of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which has entered into force, saying it has brought great and balanced benefits to both sides and there is a huge opportunity for Vietnam and the EU to step up bilateral economic cooperation.

With the EU’s technical and financial support, many projects in urban transport, agriculture, climate change mitigation and others have been implemented in HCMC, contributing to the development of the city and Vietnam at large, Hoan noted.

Philipp Rosler, head of the EU business delegation, spoke highly of Vietnam’s robust growth, noting that there has been a huge volume of search for information and opportunities in trade and investment in Vietnam from European enterprises.

EU firms are particularly interested in production, R&D and innovation projects in HCMC, which will not only help the two sides make the most of the EVFTA but also give EU companies access to other major markets in Southeast Asia and Asia, he added.

Vietnamplus