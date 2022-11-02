HCMC bustlingly preparing merchandise for Tet holiday

Buyers in MM Mega Market in District 12, HCMC

At present, several businesses, supermarkets, department stores located in HCMC are eagerly preparing their goods for orders at Quy Mao Tet holiday. Vice President of the Board of Director of Ba Huan JSC. Pham Thanh Hung commented that his company plans to increase 20 percent of the output with a commitment of stable egg prices. Similarly, Vinh Thanh Dat Food JSC. is going to rise its egg production by 20-30 percent compared to last Tet holiday.

Deputy General Director Nguyen Dang Phu of Vissan informed that his company allocates over VND700 billion (US$28.16 million) to manufacture products for this Quy Mao Tet holiday, a rise of 20 percent compared to this time last year. Vissan will supply 2,000 tonnes of fresh food, mostly pork, and 4,200 tonnes of processed food, an increase of 30 percent and 10 percent as opposed to last year.

The ‘Tet spirit’ also visits several supermarkets in HCMC like Co.opmart, MM Mega Market, and Satramart. They are launching various price discount campaigns. Co.opmart, for instance, has increased its stock by 30-50 percent for such campaigns. MM Mega Market also plans for a rise of 20-30 percent of the goods for the upcoming Tet holiday, with a twofold soar of fresh food and sweets. The supermarket pays more attention to healthy goods with clear origin, and is closely monitoring the fresh food market to offer the most competitive, stable prices possible to its customers.

It is only 2 more months until Quy Mao Tet holiday, and businesses are urgently preparing their high-quality merchandise. Supermarkets are strengthening the material monitoring procedures in order to ensure food safety. In addition, retail salespeople in wholesale markets like Hoc Mon, Binh Dien, Thu Duc also actively control the quality of their goods. Some even invite agricultural engineers to farm to deliver detailed instructions on organic vegetables to farmers.

The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade shared that it usually works with neighboring provinces to supply high-quality vegetables, meat, seafood to city dwellers. Moreover, this department is collaborating with related state departments and agencies to identify the exact amount of merchandise for the price stabilization scheme. Accordingly, participating businesses are going to cooperate with distribution systems to reduce the price increase pressure.



Simultaneously, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade will collaborate with the HCMC Market Management Authority to eliminate goods speculation and hoarding.

Notably, this month, HCMC is going to cooperate with other provinces and cities to organize the program ‘Supply – Demand Connection’, aiming at forming supply chains from producers to end-users. The merchandise to be focused on at this time is local specialties, agricultural products, industrial consumer goods, export-potential goods.

Next month, HCMC is planning to display and trade consumer goods, food, agricultural products of the Southeast and Southwest regions. Particularly, from November 15 to December 15, 2022, the annual event ‘Busy Spring Shopping’ will come back, being a place to introduce and promote merchandise for Quy Mao Tet holiday to consumers in HCMC.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thanh Tam