HCMC businesses taking proper care of its workers on Tet holiday

Saigon Aquatic Products Trading JSC. followed the 3 on-site model during the fourth Covid-19 outbreak.

When being asked whether to return to her hometown for the long Tet holiday or not, Le Thi Thao – worker in Linh Trung Export Processing Zone – shared that even before the pandemic, it was quite challenging for her to manage life with 3 children. Now that the outbreak has happened, she could hardly save enough money for daily activities here, let alone coming back to hometown.

This is rather common among a large quantity of workers in industrial parks and export processing zones around HCMC.

Head of the Management Board of HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) Hua Quoc Hung informed that 75 percent of the current staff there will stay in HCMC this lunar new year. Some companies have decided to work until December 28 of the lunar year of 2021 and to begin on the third of the new lunar year to fulfill their many orders.

As stated by Truong Tien Dung, General Director of Saigon Aquatic Products Trading JSC., his organization is still processing a lot of orders due to their temporary halt in the latest Covid-19 outbreak in HCMC; so it has called upon the cooperation of its staff to work until December 29 of the old lunar year and begin on the fourth of the new year. To help its employees enjoy the Tet spirit, it has planned to set up a flower section on the site, to cook ‘banh chung’ for everyone, and to offer security packages as well as financial aid, lucky money to its workers.

Vinh Thanh Dat Co. followed the 3 on-site model during the fourth Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: SGGP)

Sharing a similar situation is Vinh Thanh Dat JSC., which has tried all possible ways to keep at least 70 percent of its employees in HCMC to resume work right on the fourth of the new lunar year. As an incentive, besides the salary for the thirteen month, it is going to distribute lucky money on the New Year Day for all who stay here, along with entertaining activities for employees to enjoy a warm Tet holiday.



Tran Thien Long, Vice Chairman of the Steering Committee for Tet caretaking for workers in export processing and industrial zones in HCMC, stated that his committee has mobilized the contribution of businesses to organize coaches to transport 1,000 workers back to their hometowns as well as offering financial help to needy laborers. They have also provided train fare for 200 families of excellent workers and air fare for 50 most outstanding employees.

This steering committee has worked with the HCMC Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front, the HCMC Supporting Fund for Workers, and Saigon Coopmart to deliver 800 presents worth VND500,000 each (US$22) to poor workers. Joining in this activity is the Worker Union of Export Processing and Industrial Zones, who are distributing 12,000 present, also worth VND500,000 each, to needy laborers in HCMC.

Adding to the excitement of the upcoming Tet holiday for workers staying in HCMC, the steering committee is going to host a ‘Loving Marker for Workers’, where essential commodities are sold with below-market prices; to deliver 1,000 VND300,000 coupons to each zone; to launch a program named ‘Warm Tet holiday for Workers’, where employees of companies can take part in traditional Tet contests like ‘banh chung’ cooking, traditional games or enjoy Tet’s food, decorate their accommodations; and to organize a short trip to Dam Sen Cultural Park for 650 families of workers.

In related news, Quang Ngai Province has formally canceled the decision to ask people coming to this area to display the result of Covid-19 RT-PCR test. Since the province can basically control the Covid-19 outbreak, checkpoints are gradually removed, and the traffic flow has become smoother for individuals and businesses alike.

“The province will try its best to welcome its residents back home for Tet holiday, while still asking all people to strictly observe all pandemic prevention and control regulations for the sake of their family and community”, said Chairman of Quang Ngai Province People’s Committee Dang Van Minh.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam