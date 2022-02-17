HCMC authorities remove difficulties for enterprises to recover operations

HCMC leaders visit, listen, promptly direct, and are ready to support businesses to overcome difficulties. (Photo: SGGP)

Maximum support



Cu Chi District has determined the goal of safely adapting, controlling the Covid-19 pandemic flexibly and effectively, ensuring the health and life of the people, as well as the health of businesses. Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien, Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Cu Chi District, said that in 2022, the district would implement support policies and promptly listen to difficulties and obstacles in the production and business activities. At the same time, the district will act as a bridge for enterprises to cooperate and develop together, creating favorable conditions for them to recover operations and facilitating an effective and sustainable business environment for new businesses. The district will also focus on promoting administrative reform, strongly improving the business and investment environment. Along with that, it will continue to review and simplify the process, shorten the time to handle administrative procedures for organizations, enterprises, and individuals participating in investment and business activities in the area.



Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of District 11 Tran Thi Bich Tram informed that to accompany enterprises, the district organized delegations to visit and grasp their situations to promptly solve difficulties. The district will also organize connections between banks and businesses for capital support; organize a dialogue between the tax industry and enterprises to listen to enterprises' opinions on tax exemption, reduction, and rescheduling regimes. Heading towards a strong improvement of the investment environment, the district will promote administrative reform, especially in the fields of land, investment, construction, tax, and labor, thereby ensuring safe business, healthy competition, openness, transparency, and convenience. “The district has determined the motto of taking people and businesses as the center to serve and as the foundation for building connected processes to shorten the processing time of documents; publicize the process and officials responsible for handling documents, resolutely handle officials who cause difficulties for enterprises," said Ms. Bich Tram.



Supporting capital, timely removing difficulties



To accompany businesses in production and business recovery, the Director of HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, Mr. Bui Ta Hoang Vu, said that in 2022, the department would coordinate with the State Bank of Vietnam - HCMC Branch to organize a program to connect banks and businesses. In addition, the department will coordinate with associations and local People's Committees to organize networking conferences and seminars, following the needs of enterprises to promptly remove difficulties in capital for enterprises. At the same time, it will implement the policy to support loan interest under the city's investment stimulus program with the fastest procedure.



Besides, the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC will organize domestic and foreign trade promotion activities, supporting enterprises to expand their markets via concentrated promotions, hold trade cooperation, connect supply and demand of goods between HCMC and other provinces and cities, and run promotional activities to support enterprises to expand export markets.



The capital for production and business is always the top concern of enterprises. A representative of the SBV - HCMC Branch said that in 2022, the unit would implement mechanisms and policies on monetary, credit, and banking well to stabilize interest rates, exchange rates, and credit programs to support businesses. The unit will also speed up activities, programs, and practical solutions to remove difficulties for enterprises, such as the price stabilization loan program and the loan program for agricultural and rural development, and continue to encourage credit institutions to reduce interest rates for enterprises.





According to Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai, the sufficient condition to achieve the goals of 2022 is to improve the quality of urban administration and upgrade the effectiveness and efficiency of the government system, especially the grassroots government. In addition, it is essential to strongly improve the investment environment, accompany businesses, remove difficulties for enterprises and people, promote digital transformation and digital application in activities of all levels of the government.



"If we determine that safety in pandemic prevention and control is a necessary condition, then improving the quality of urban administration, administrative reform, improving the investment environment, and accompanying businesses is a sufficient condition,” the Chairman of HCMC People's Committee emphasized.

By Giang Dinh – Translated by Thanh Nha