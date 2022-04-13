HCMC attracts nearly US$16.6 billion in Cu Chi, Hoc Mon districts

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai gives investment certificates to enterprises. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, representatives of enterprises and investors raised many ideas and gave some advice on investment projects in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts.



Many large projects invested in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts



Mr. Furusawa Yasuyuki, General Director of AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd., said that AEON plans to develop a retail business model suitable to people's needs and actual conditions of each locality.



Accordingly, AEON wants to promote sustainable socio-economic growth, accelerate local connection and consumption of goods, develop civilized and modern commercial services for residential areas, improve the lifestyle, and create more job opportunities for local people, contributing to the local budget.



Similarly, Mr. Lee Chong Min, Chairman of CMIA Capital Partner and Surbana Jurong Investment Fund, added that a high-tech agro-food-ecological urban area project would be invested in Trung An Commune in Cu Chi District. This project, with an area of more than 1,000 hectares and a total investment of about $1.1 billion, has been surveyed by the research unit since 2018.



According to Mr. Lee Chong Min, with his experience and potential, this project will certainly bring motivation for development to HCMC and Cu Chi District, especially in the period after the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is also an initial project for high-tech agro-food-ecological urban areas in Vietnam.



“This is a large, long-term project, and the payback can only be achieved after the 7th year onward, provided that the project is not delayed. Therefore, we hope that HCMC will actively support enterprise, especially in compensation and resettlement," suggested Mr. Lee Chong Min.



Delegates attend the investment promotion conference in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts. (Photo: SGGP)



Accordingly, Sagri will sign with investors to develop high-tech agriculture and especially, a system of slaughtering and processing livestock and poultry with modern high technologies, contributing to producing and processing clean food to supply the domestic market and export. This is also a content of the sustainable development strategy that Sagri has determined and contributes to providing safe food for export.



Mr. Nguyen Cong Hong, General Director of TDH Ecoland Urban Development and Investment Joint Stock Company, proposed a plan to adjust the planning of the Dong Thanh landfill site. At the same time, the company pledges to make an investment project proposal and a pre-feasibility study report for the project of investment and construction of Dong Thanh ecological urban area. The company commits that, within three years, it will complete the entire project, including thoroughly treating the landfill and completing the project.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)



According to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, the city has witnessed a robust resilience in which citizens and the business community have done amazing things even though they still bear many "injuries".



HCMC once accepted a negative growth rate of more than 6 percent at the end of 2021, an unprecedented figure in the history of the city. Now, it has achieved positive growth of nearly 2 percent in the first quarter of 2022, with some important socio-economic indicators being achieved and exceeded.



The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee assessed that the investment promotion conference in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts carries three meanings.



The scene of the investment promotion conference in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts on April 12. (Photo: SGGP)



According to him, this investment promotion conference continues to respond to the call, be willing to participate in and implement many projects with important socio-economic significance, with a determination to create the highest value, contributing to the development and improvement of the quality of life of the people in these two districts.



By Manh Hoa, Van Minh – Translated by Bao Nghi