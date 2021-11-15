HCMC: 586 prestigious enterprises join biggest promotion program in 2021

Deputy Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang and leaders of relevant departments, units and enterprises attend in the launching ceremony this morning.



It is expected that 586 prestigious enterprises would run their special programs with promotion levels from 30 percent to 100 percent at the city’s shopping festival.

450 stalls are showcased at Phu Tho Stadium

At the promotion programs, all participants have to strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention and control regulations and it is necessary to prioritize the online activities.

This is also the biggest promotion program for products in the fields of food, cosmetics, fashion and electronics. The promotion program contributes to pushing the consumption demand, helping enterprises accelerate the consumption of the goods and develop their productions and widen their business scales.In addition, a promotion fair will take place at Phu Tho Stadium from November 21 to December 21, showcasing food, drinks, food service, entertainment, tourism, fashion and electronics at 450 booths in the event framework.In the series of the activities, there will be a conference connecting the supply and demand of the goods between 40 provinces and cities with a scale of 300-500 stalls showcasing typical and special products of each locality.