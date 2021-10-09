HCMC: 34 traditional markets reopen

An illegal street market in front of Binh Dien wholesale market (Photo: SGGP)

Six markets including Thiec and Phu Tho in District 11, Thanh Xuan in District 12, Tan Dinh in District 1, Bau Cat in Tan Binh District and Son Ky in Tan Phu District have resumed trading activities on October 7-8 with some 20 percent of sellers specialized in selling food.



Others plans to reopen on October 9-10, consisting of Nguyen Tri Phuong and Hoa Hung in District 10, Tan Binh in Tan Binh District, Xa Tay and Phung Hung in District 5. Districts still see the closure of traditional markets are 3,4,6,7,8,10, Go Vap, Phu Nhuan, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Nha Be and Thu Duc City.

Under guidance on infection prevention and control for Covid-19, traders have to be fully vaccinated, keep a safe distance of 2 meters, install partitions between sellers and buyers to help prevent the spread of virus, implement health declaration and comply with the health ministry’s 5K message.

The export and import of goods in wholesale markets of Binh Dien, Thu Duc and Hoc Mon have increased by double via transshipment points. Accordingly, Binh Dien has averagely imported 200 tons of commodities that mostly are aquatic products per day while Hoc Mon and Thu Duc are 250 tons and 150 tons respectively with the majority of fruits and vegetables.

Additionally, there seems to be no end to crowding in illegal street markets around wholesale markets. Trade activities in these temporary markets are still bustling, making it difficult for traders in the wholesale market to compete.





By Lac Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh