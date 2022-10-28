Hanoi: toy market bustling ahead of Halloween

The toy market is bustling ahead of Halloween. (Photo: VNA)
Toys, decorative products, accessories and costumes serving the festival are in a wide variety of designs and colours.In recent years, the festival has been welcomed and responded by more and more Vietnamese people.
Shops in Hang Ma street attract a large number of customers. They are selling a variety of ornaments and toys to celebrate Halloween, including pumpkins, masks, and costumes.
Parents bring their children to buy toys every day, but the most crowded is on weekends, said an owner of a toy shop in Hang Ma street.
This year, prices of Halloween things have slightly increased compared to last year, ranging from VND50,000 (US$2.01) to VND200,000 (US$8.06) per product.
Products for Halloween on e-commerce stores have more attractive designs and higher prices than those in traditional stores.
This year, prices of Halloween things have slightly increased compared to last year, ranging from VND50,000 (US$2.01) to VND200,000 (US$8.06) per product.
Products for Halloween on e-commerce stores have more attractive designs and higher prices than those in traditional stores.