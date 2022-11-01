Hanoi has first nightlife district

Thousands of people visit Hanoi’s first nightlife district in Ocean Park, Gia Lam district on its opening day on October 25. (Photo: khudothixanhvn.com)



Open daily from 4pm until 2am, the district offers visitors exciting gastronomy, entertainment and shopping experiences.

The inauguration of the nightlife district, the first ever in the north, is part of a development plan for the night-time economy that the Government has orientated to promote the domestic economy, especially in the post-Covid-19 pandemic period.

Huynh Van Son, Board Chairman of the Sea Star Sai Gon Company, the group implementing the model, said that the purpose of Hanoi’s first nightlife district is to be a new magnet for tourists by diversifying tourism products of the capital city.

He also said that the nightlife district also creates business opportunities that are suitable for small-scale traders, helping Hanoi become one of the leading localities in developing the night economy.

The Ocean Park nightlife district has nearly 200 booths and mobile trucks selling regional specialities, food and beverage, clothing and accessories, handicraft products, and handmade souvenirs.

The new nightlife district is also expected to be a check-in hotspot for Hanoi’s youth.

VNA