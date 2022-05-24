Green Economy Forum and Exhibition to be held in HCMC in November

At the press conference on May 24 to announce GEFE 2022 (Photo: EuroCham)

GEFE 2022 aims to help Vietnam fulfill its commitments made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in the UK last year, and its socio-economic development targets set in the national strategy on green growth for 2021-2030.



It will bring together experts, scientists, students and governmental representatives from Europe, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations.



GEFE 2022 will also feature EuroCham Vietnam’s Green Business Awards and annual Gala Dinner.



The event will be organized by EuroCham’s Green Growth Sector Committee with the support of the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam, EuroCham’s nine affiliated European business associations, European embassies and governmental organizations, as well as the Vietnamese government and its ministries.



EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany said the event is expected to serve as a platform to enhance cooperation between European and Vietnamese business communities, and to promote a sustainable, green Vietnamese economy through initiatives, expertise sharing, and technology transfer.



Each of GEFE 2022’s three days will entail panel discussions and seminars on energy and green financing on day one, waste treatment and sustainable development on day two, followed by innovation and entrepreneurship on the final day.

VNA