Green agriculture: Vietnam’s efforts to reduce carbon footprint

World Bank (WB) Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk said that Vietnam has a relatively high carbon footprint in agricultural production which has affected the achievements Vietnam has made over the past 30 years.

In addition, some regions in Vietnam such as the Mekong Delta will face a reduction in rice yield in the next 30 years due to climate change such as rising sea levels, saline intrusion, unseasonal rains and droughts.Vietnam has shown significant commitments to promoting a sustainable growth path and making more efforts to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change.However, according to the WB's assessment, everything that has been done has only reached an experimental level, and it has not yet fully integrated across all sectors.Vietnam needs to maintain its commitments to become an agricultural powerhouse, and find new and more effective sources of growth in the future. Meanwhile, the agriculture sector needs to be knowledge-based, and focus more on exploiting surplus values, reducing resource intensity and its carbon footprint, and must be more responsive to the needs of the global population for environmentally friendly products.Pham Xuan Thang, Secretary of the Party Committee of northern Hai Duong province, said that the locality attaches great importance to endemic agricultural products, especially the National Target Program on New-Style Rural Area Building.Hai Duong has also implemented measures to enhance the production value of agricultural products in the direction of organizing a multi-layered and multi-valued production.Nguyen Ngoc Luan, Director of Lam San Agricultural Cooperative in the southern province of Dong Nai, said that the State has supported and made efforts to boost the development of green, sustainable and environmentally-friendly agriculture.However, some policies have yet to bring about practical values in helping producers reduce costs and improve competitiveness.To boost green agricultural development, he proposed the Government, ministries and sectors take more concerted and specific measures, and consider eco-agriculture a prerequisite to switch from the current chemical-intensive agriculture model.

