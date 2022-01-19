  1. Business

GRDP growths of five centrally-run cities over years

VNA

Among the five centrally-run cities, the northern port city of Hai Phong took the lead in the gross regional domestic product growth in 2021, registering a rise of 12.38 percent.
GRDP growths of five centrally-run cities over years ảnh 1

VNA

Tags:

Other news

See more