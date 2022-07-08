Grab adds heatwave surcharge causing customers’ concerns

Accordingly, the Singapore-based ride-hailing firm has implemented a program called "'Severe hot weather surcharge' applied to GrabBike and GrabFood in provinces and cities with a surcharge of VND5,000 (20 US cents) for each trip. The surcharge was directly added to the order price.

Moreover, GrabExpress services in HCMC and Hanoi will attach a surcharge of VND3,000 for each delivery.

Previously, Grab also charged fees for areas with heavy rain in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Responding to the SGGP newspaper, a Grab representative said that the surcharge would only be applied when the weather became extremely hot and applied to each order in the ride.

However, when the reporter asked how hot the weather was and how it was raining, the surcharge would be charged, the representative of the company said that the company would release more information later.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Dan Thuy