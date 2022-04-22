Gov't should have policies to support private enterprises, business households

The scene of the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

That was opinions of delegates at the seminar "Connecting supply-demand: Solutions to promote growth, effectively implement the campaign Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese goods", organized by the Central Steering Committee of the campaign "Vietnamese people prioritizing using Vietnamese goods" in Hanoi on April 22.

At the seminar, chaired by Ms. Truong Thi Ngoc Anh, Vice Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for the campaign, delegates said that for Vietnamese people to prioritize using Vietnamese goods, one of the basic solutions in developing the domestic market, it is necessary to create a supply-demand connection chain, further promote market information and trade promotion activities, support traders, enterprises, and cooperatives to consume products, especially through the e-commerce channel.

It is also essential to adopt coordinated solutions to promote the development of the domestic market to bring Vietnamese goods to more and more consumers; promote the organization of consulting sessions on export markets to support enterprises and cooperatives to access information timely; organize conferences to connect product consumption by region and by product category; promote geographical indications, collective marks on domestic and international media channels.



Mr. Mac Quoc Anh, Vice Chairman - General Secretary of the Hanoi Association of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, suggested that domestic enterprises need to prepare more carefully in the production, distribution, and supply stages of products and services for the domestic market, avoiding price fluctuations. In addition, enterprises need to reorganize points of sale and shopping points for people and promote access to difficult, rural, and remote areas so that consumers can buy products most quickly and conveniently.



Prof.-Dr. Vo Dai Luoc, former Director of the Institute of World Economics, Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, said that the campaign "Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese products" has a far-reaching influence on Vietnamese businesses, including private enterprises and business households. However, private enterprises and business households are receiving low incentives, leading to many difficulties and challenges. For the campaign to be highly effective, the Government should have policies to support Vietnamese private enterprises and business households on par with FDI enterprises. At the same time, the Government should consider applying incentives to FDI enterprises when they invest in high technology or commit to technology transfer. Balancing these benefits will contribute to improving the business environment for domestic enterprises to develop stronger.



Vietnamese enterprises are an important driving force of the economy. Therefore, Prof.-Dr. Vo Dai Luoc suggested that the Government support Vietnamese enterprises in terms of production premises, market expansion, and human resources and technology training. At the same time, there should be more incentives for Vietnamese enterprises and FDI enterprises to be innovative and creative and solve labor problems well.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thuy Doan