Gov’t approves draft resolution on environmental protection tax on petrol

VNA
The Government has passed a draft resolution on the environmental protection tax rates on gasoline, oil, and lubricants, which will be submitted to the National Assembly Standing Committee for approval on March 14.
Under the draft, the Ministry of Finance proposes to cut the tax rates for gasoline by VND2,000 (US$0.088) per liter; diesel, fuel oil, and lubricant by VND1,000 per liter; grease by VND1,000 per kg; and kerosene by VND700 per liter.

The ministry recommended that the resolution should take effect from April 1 to December 31, 2022.

With the adjustments, the estimated amount of environmental tax on the products will reduce by over VND29 trillion ($1.26 million) per year, leading to a fall in the State budget collection.

