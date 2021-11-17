Goods, services escalate simultaneously

Petrol prices increase, fishing vessels lie ashore



Recently, gasoline prices have continuously increased, causing headaches to many fishers nationwide. Meanwhile, seafood prices have not recovered as expected, leading to many difficulties in fishing activities, forcing them to suspend operations of fishing vessels. Chairman of the Fisheries Association of Rach Gia City Truong Van Ngu said that in the past two months, increasing fuel prices, the Covid-19 testing cost, and the supporting cost for crew members' families had discouraged many fishing vessel owners from being eager to go to the sea because fishing was not lucrative. He estimated that with the current fuel prices, fishing boat owners would have to spend about VND60 million more for each trip.



According to preliminary statistics, only about 50 percent of the members of the Rach Gia City Fisheries Association still maintain operations. According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, the whole province has more than 2,800 offshore fishing vessels, but currently, about one-third of them does not go to the sea for fishing.



The volume of goods arrived at wholesale market remains low



On November 16, Director of Hoc Mon Wholesale Market Management Company Nguyen Tien Dung said that the number of traders returning to the market had reached about 80 percent, but the volume of goods imported to the market was still low, fluctuating around 1,500-1,600 tons per night, accounting for about 60 percent of that before the pandemic. Noticeably, the situation of spontaneous markets around the market had decreased but remained complicated.



Meanwhile, a representative of Binh Dien Wholesale Market Management Company said that after reopening for half a month under the state of new normal, with an allowed capacity of 30 percent of stalls, but so far, its capacity has only reached about 15 percent. Daily imports of goods into the market is at about 300 tons while it exceeded 2,000 tons before the pandemic. It is because the spontaneous market around the market shows no signs of dismissal but becomes more and more booming. The tight Covid-19 control when entering the market makes many shoppers reluctant to go to the market, so traders in Binh Dien Market are forced to carry their goods back to the streets and nearby vacant land to sell.