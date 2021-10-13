Gold surpasses VND58 million per tael





Specifically, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company (PNJ) listed the price of SJC gold at VND57.45 million per tael for buying and VND58.15 million per tael for selling, an increase of VND200,000 per tael in both buying and selling rates compared to the previous day, at 4.15 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City.At the same time, in Hanoi, PNJ Company bought SJC gold at VND57.4 million per tael and sold at VND58.12 million per tael, an increase of VND150,000 per tael in both buying and selling prices.In the global market, bullion price closed the trading session in New York on the night of October 11 at US$1,751 an ounce, down by nearly $5 an ounce compared to the previous trading session. In the Asian market on the morning of October 12, the precious metal traded around the level of $1,755 an ounce. After conversion, this price level is equivalent to about VND48.4 million per tael, about VND9.5 million per tael lower than SJC gold price.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi