Gold, stocks climb simultaneously





The VN-Index increased by 6.23 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish at 1,391.63 points with 216 gainers, 209 losers, and 62 unchanged stocks. Meanwhile, the HNX-Index gained by 1.93 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 397.81 points.In the face of global inflation pressure, the world gold price surpassed US$1,800 an ounce, causing the domestic gold price to surge by VND350,000 per tael (1.2 ounces) compared to the previous day on the same day.Saigon Jewelry Company listed gold at VND57.9 million per tael for buying and VND58.62 million per tael for selling, an increase of VND350,000 per tael for buying and selling rates, at 4.30 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City.At the same time, in Hanoi, PNJ Company bought SJC gold at VND57.75 million per tael and sold at VND58.45 million per tael, an increase of VND150,000 per tael for buying and VND200,000 for selling.The current global gold price is equivalent to VND50.3 million per tael, about VND8.3 million per tael lower than the domestic gold price.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi