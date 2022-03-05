Gold soars to VND67.62 million per tael





Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company quoted SJC gold price at VND66.7 million per tael for buying and VND67.5 million per tael for selling at about 4.30 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City, an increase of VND500,000 per tael in the buying rate and VND400,000 per tael in the selling rate compared to late afternoon of the previous day.At the same time, in Hanoi, SJC Company bought gold at VND66.85 million per tael and sold at VND67.62 million per tael, an increase of VND350,000 per tael in both buying and selling rates.On the global market, the gold price closed the trading session in New York on the night of March 3 with an increase of US$7.8 an ounce to $1,937.5 an ounce. Spot gold in Asia continued to add up by $4 an ounce compared to the closing price in New York to $1,941.5 an ounce on March 4 (Vietnam time). This price after conversion is equivalent to about VND53.7 million per tael, VND13.9 million per tael lower than the SJC gold price.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao