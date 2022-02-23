Gold hits VND63.92 million per tael





Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company listed SJC gold at VND63.2 million per tael for buying and VND63.8 million per tael for selling at 4 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City, an increase of VND600,000 per tael in both buying and selling rates compared to the previous day.At the same time in Hanoi, SJC Company bought gold at VND63.3 million per tael and sold at VND63.92 million per tael, up VND600,000 per tael in both buying and selling rates.In the international market, spot gold price in Asia stood at $1,910.8 an ounce on February 22, up by $6.6 an ounce compared to the end of the previous session in the US. After conversion, this price level is equivalent to VND52.8 million per tael, about VND11.1 million per tael lower than the domestic gold price.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi