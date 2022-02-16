Gold hits over VND63 million per tael, VN-Index climbs by nearly 21 points

It was recorded in Ho Chi Minh City at about 3.30 p.m. that PNJ Company listed SJC gold at VND62.5 million per tael for buying and VND63.2 million per tael for selling, an increase of VND500,000 in the buying rate and VND450,000 in the selling rate.At the same time, in Hanoi, Doji Group quoted the price of SJC gold at VND62.45 million per tael for buying and VND63.1 million per tael for selling, an increase of VND500,000 per tael in the buying rate and VND450,000 in the selling rate.On the global gold market, the spot gold stood at US$1,877.9 an ounce on the Kitco floor on February 15, up nearly $19 an ounce compared to the end of last week. After conversion, this price level is about VND11.5 million per tael lower than the domestic gold price.Vietnam's stock market in the trading session on February 15 posted positive growth, although the global stock market was flooded in red. The cash flow has caught the bottom, with foreign investors also having returned to net buy VND1 trillion on the whole market, sending large-cap stocks up sharply. A good increase in banking stocks, including ACB, STB, CTG, MBB, VPB, TCB, HDB, and TPB, has contributed significantly to the recovery of Vietnam's stock market. Besides, blue-chips, such as BVH, MSN, VIC, VRE, and VHM, also increased positively, backing the VN-Index to recover nearly 21 points after the last sharp decline.Faced with the risk of being delisted due to a three-year accumulated loss, HAG shares of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group at the end of the trading session also gained 0.9 percent to VND11,650 per share while at the beginning of the session, this stock had tens of millions of shares unsalable at the floor price.At the end of the session, the VN-Index increased by 20.79 points, or 1.41 percent, to close at 1,492.75 points, with 266 gainers, 164 losers, and 59 unchanged stocks. Closing the trading session on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index gained 2.83 points, or 0.67 percent, to 423.84 points, with 117 gainers, 86 losers, and 79 unchanged stocks.Market liquidity dropped sharply by nearly 30 percent compared to the previous trading session, with the total trading value exceeding VND19.37 trillion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan