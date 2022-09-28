Gold extends losing trend

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

Mi Hong Company listed SJC gold at VND63.1 million per tael for buying and VND64.4 million per tael for selling, down VND1.4 million per tael in the buying rate and VND1.1 million per tael in the selling rate, at around 9 a.m. in Ho Chi Minh City.



At the same time in Hanoi, SJC Company bought gold at VND63.5 million per tael and sold it at VND64.7 million per tael, down VND1.1 million per tael in the buying rate and nearly VND1 million per tael in the selling rate.



However, at around 11.30 a.m., the losing momentum of SJC gold price was reduced by gold trading companies compared to the morning. Specifically, in Hanoi, SJC Company listed gold price at VND64.2 million per tael for buying and VND65.2 million per tael for selling, an increase of VND800,000 in the buying rate and VND500,000 in the selling rate compared to in the morning.



Meanwhile, in HCMC, Mi Hong Company only increased the gold price by VND400,000 in the buying rate and VND100,000 in the selling rate compared to in the morning, to buy gold at VND63.5 million and sold gold at VND64.5 million.

