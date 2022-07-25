Gia Lai Province revokes projects assigned to FLC Group. (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of Gia Lai Province, on July 25, issued a document to revoke the policy that allowed FLC Group to research, survey, and make detailed planning for four projects in 2018 and 2019.



These projects include the project of tower, hotel, commercial and service center, and luxury apartment FLC Pleiku in Tay Son and Hoi Thuong wards in Pleiku City; the land project of 5ha and 3ha on Nguyen Chi Thanh Street, Pleiku City; the project of Cultural Tourist Area in the Plateau of Pine Hills in Ia Der Commune of Ia Grai District and Dien Hong Ward of Pleiku City; Bien Ho - Chu Dang Ya Tourist Area project in Pleiku City and Chu Pah District.



Previously, the People's Committee of Gia Lai Province also asked the FLC Group to stop the acclimatization and the preparation for the acclimatization of pine trees at the Dak Doa Complex project, including golf course, zone A, zone B, zone C, and the area of Convention Center.



The request to stop the acclimatization of pine trees in the above Dak Doa Complex project was implemented by the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee based on the conclusion of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.



Previously, the CPV Central Committee’s Inspection Commission had a meeting to review the inspection results when there were signs of violations among the CPV Designated Representation of Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure and Mr. Vo Ngoc Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the CPV Designated Representation, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee.



The CPV Central Committee’s Inspection Commission found that the CPV Designated Representation of Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee had made many violations, causing serious consequences to the point that they must be reviewed and disciplined.



Of the violations, there was dishonest reporting to superior authorities when proposing the approval of the investment policy of the Dak Doa Golf Course project invested by FLC Group.

