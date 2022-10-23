Gasoline enterprise not proceeded with customs clearance due to over-due tax

Specifically, the Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company failed to pay over-due tax with a total coercive amount of more than VND684.4 billion (US$27.6 million) so that the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department proposed the customs agency cease the clearance progress for the company.As for Nam Song Hau Trading Investing Petroleum Joint Stock Company, the company did not meet the requirement of importing gasoline and petroleum as it failed to equip the measuring devices which must be connected online to provide data on amounts of oil and petroleum products stored at tanks to customs authorities in accordance with the Decree No.67/2020/ND-CP of the Government dated on June 15, 2020 in advance August 8, 2022.The proposal of Hai Ha Waterway Transport Company Limited on using a quality certificate issued by the supplier to accompany with the imported vessel for customs clearance review was not appropriate with Decision No.3810 dated December 18, 2019 of the Ministry of Science and Technology as gasoline and petroleum being goods under quality check in advance the customs clearance process.The General Department of Vietnam Customs and the Ministry of Finance affirmed that the obstacles of oil traders were not appropriate with the current law. Therefore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade needed to require the enterprises to urgently review and implement the regulations as regulated.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong