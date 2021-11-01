Gas prices approach VND500,000 per 12-kg cylinder

Gas prices have continuously climbed since the beginning of this year. (Photo: SGGP)

The maximum retail price of Saigon Petro to consumers is VND478,500 per 12-kg cylinder. Similarly, other brands, such as Pacific Petro and City Petro, have also raised prices by around VND17,000 per 12-kg gas cylinder.



Accordingly, the retail gas price is around VND480,000 per 12-kg gas cylinder, depending on the brand.



Gas trading companies said that because the world gas price in November this year was at US$850 per ton, $52.5 per ton higher compared to October, so gas companies adjusted their prices accordingly.



Thus, from the beginning of the year to now, after many adjustments, gas prices have climbed by nearly VND170,000 per 12-kg gas cylinder.







By Lac Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan