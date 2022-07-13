  1. Business

Garment-textile exports surge 21.6 percent in H1

VNA
Vietnam’s garment-textile exports hit US$18.65 billion in the first half of 2022, posting a year-on-year surge of 21.6 percent, according to the General Statistics Office.

 

Garment-textile exports surge 21.6 percent in H1 ảnh 1

VNA

Tags:

Other news

See more