Garment-textile exports surge 21.6 percent in H1

According to a report by Ninja Van Group, an e-logistics company operating in Southeast Asian countries, Vietnam is the leading country with an average number of online purchases of up to 104 orders per year.
Vietnam has controlled inflation at 2.25% in the first five months of the year, but inflationary pressure in coming time is very large. Therefore, monetary policy management, including credit room control, needs to remain cautious.
Vietnam saw a strong growth in both imports and exports in the first six months of the year. Exports in the first half of the year are estimated at US$185.5 bln, up by 17% compared to the same period in 2021.