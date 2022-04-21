Fuel prices increase again

A gas station staff adjusts gasoline prices. (Photo: SGGP)

At this adjustment, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance decided to continue setting up the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund and not use the fund to control gasoline prices after setting a too high new price level.



Specifically, fuel traders will set aside VND400 per liter for E5 RON92 gasoline, VND500 per liter for RON95 gasoline, VND100 per liter for diesel oil, VND100 per liter for kerosene, and VND0 for fuel oil to set up the fund. At the same time, they are only allowed to tap the fund for fuel oil products at VND250 per kg.



After setting up and spending the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund, from 3 p.m. on April 21, the price of E5 RON92 gasoline is VND27,134 per liter (US$1.18), up VND663 per liter; RON95-III gasoline price is VND27,992 per liter, up VND675 per liter; 0.05S diesel oil price is VND25,359 per liter, up VND979 per liter; kerosene is not higher than VND23,828 per liter, up VND801 per liter; fuel oil 180CST 3.5S is not higher than VND21,800 per kg, up VND871 per kg.



According to a report from the Ministry of Finance, in the first quarter of 2022, there were seven adjustments of fuel prices. In which, the price of A95 gasoline has climbed by VND5,900 per liter; E5 gasoline price has risen by VND5,780 per liter, and diesel oil price has soared by VND6,060 per liter. On average, in the first quarter of 2022, domestic gasoline prices jumped by 48.81 percent over the same period last year, causing the overall CPI to increase by 1.76 percentage points.







By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan