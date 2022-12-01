Fuel prices down by over VND1,000 per liter

Domestic petrol prices drop along with a fall in global prices.

Accordingly, the retail price of E5RON92 fell by VND992 to a maximum of VND21, 679 per liter, while RON95 was down VND1,083 to VND22,704 per liter.



Kerosene and Mazut oil prices dropped by VND1,078 and VND832 to VND23,562 and VND13,953 per liter, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel was reduced by VND1,588 to VND23,213.

Although retail prices fell sharply, the ministries asked enterprises to make a contribution on a high level to the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund

Accordingly, the authorities set aside VND300 for every liter of E5RON92, VND400 for RON95, VND700 for Diesel, VND300 for Kerosene and VND500 for Mazut to finance the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund while not spending the fund for stabilizing fuel prices





By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh