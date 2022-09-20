Fuel price stabilization fund suggested not to be abandoned yet

Fuel prices have been continuously adjusted lately. (Photo: SGGP)



In the meeting, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue raised the concern that in the first draft Law on Price, the Finance Ministry commented it was then suitable to eliminate the fuel price stabilization fund so that this commodity can run in accordance with the market signals. However, in this second draft, the Government suggests keeping this fund without any evaluation or review of the matter.

He then stressed that the Government should clearly mention different opinions on this issue, along with corresponding handling methods for each case.

In explanation, the Finance Minister said that the proposal to still maintain this fund is because after evaluation, it is clear that the fund has created positive influences on the market, leading to impressive benefits for the economy, especially in such an instable year for fuel as 2022. Without this fund, the dependence only on tax and service fee reduction can only address the issue for a short term.

By Anh Thu – Translated by Huong Vuong