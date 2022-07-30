Fuel enterprises actively seek suppliers to ensure fuel supply





At the meeting, Mr. Tran Ngoc Nam, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (Petrolimex), said that in recent days, gasoline prices have fluctuated abnormally and have been difficult to predict. The stronger US dollar also affects the trading of petroleum products, causing impacts on this commodity in the coming time.However, the domestic petroleum supply will be sufficient because Dung Quat Oil Refinery is still operating at 110 percent capacity with high stability. Nghi Son Oil Refinery has also gradually switched to relatively stable operations.Besides Petrolimex, other enterprises have also been actively looking for international suppliers to diversify their sources of goods for all circumstances. Therefore, the gasoline supply from now to the end of the year will remain under control. Recently, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance have taken advantage of the downward trend of gasoline prices to set up the fuel price stabilization fund, creating room to stabilize petrol prices in the near future if prices increase again.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Bao Nghi