Freight rates to go up 10-30 percent due to surge in price of petroleum

Accordingly, the Saigon Newport Corporation will increase container freight rate by ten percent to the shipping route from Dong Nai Port to Cat Lai Port, and 30 percent to the shipping route from IDC to Saigon Newport.In the Mien Dong (Eastern) coach station, dozens of transport businesses announced to adjust the fee up by 20 percent from the end of March. The enterprises recorded that the number of passengers recently reduced 50 percent along with the continuous rise in fuel would spell trouble for the business.
Besides, transport businesses at the Mien Tay (Western) coach station will also perform the price adjustment.
A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Cargo Transport Association said that its transport units will have to increase freight rates in the next few days amid the rise in petroleum prices.