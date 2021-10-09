Four scenarios for Vietnam’s cloud computing market





In the first scenario, the market will keep growing with a total revenue of US$653 million by 2025. Vietnam will be among the top 50 countries globally in terms of the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP). With nearly 46,600 racks that need to be installed by 2025, it is necessary to have at least 17,000 Gbps for domestic broadband connection.Under the second scenario, digital applications will become popular in the entire population and industries. In terms of the sector’s contribution to the GDP, Vietnam will be one of the top 30 countries worldwide. By 2025, the total revenue from cloud computing services will reach $1.1 billion and about 80,000 racks need to the installed, thus requiring at least 22,000 Gbps for domestic broadband connection.With digital applications widely used in all sectors and thriving digital transformation, Vietnam is expected to be among ten countries worldwide in the contribution of the cloud computing market to the GDP in the third scenario. By 2025, the total revenue is estimated at $4.3 billion while 327,000 racks need at least 62,000 Gbps.According to the fourth scenario, Vietnam will strive to become a digital hub in the region and earn $4.7 billion by 2025. With about 335,000 racks, the demand for domestic broadband connection is equivalent to that in the third scenario.Statistics showed that Vietnam’s cloud computing market was worth about $200 million in late 2020 with a growth of 20.67 percent during the 2016-2020 period.

VNA