Four pomelo planting areas in Ba Ria-Vung Tau licensed to export pomelo to US

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development named the four areas as the Kim Long organic pomelo farm in Chau Duc district, the Hoang Long pomelo farm, and two orchards owned by Truong Van Ut and Ho Hoang Kha, all in Phu My township.



Those four areas have a total acreage of 68 hectares.



Ba Ria-Vung Tau is currently home to 1,163 hectares under pomelo with total output estimated at 4,500 tons a year. Most concentrated pomelo cultivation areas are in Chau Duc district and Phu My township, with green-skin pomelo being the main variety.



Since the beginning of this year, the local agricultural sector has paid attention to encouraging and guiding farmers in following safe and organic cultivation standards. As a result, the quality of pomelo grown in the province, from the fruit’s appearance to taste, has improved remarkably, meeting standards of markets with high requirements such as the US and the European Union.



In the time ahead, the provincial authorities will continue to coordinate with local administrations to assess commercial pomelo planting areas. Those which have potential for fruit export will receive guidance to apply for planting area codes.



The province will also organize training for farmers in accessing planting area codes and ensure human resources for setting up and managing planting areas and packaging facilities in accordance with requirements.



Ba Ria-Vung Tau is aiming to expand the areas of pomelo granted planting area codes across the province to boost export.



After over five years of negotiations, the US Department of Agriculture has officially licensed the import of fresh pomelo from Vietnam earlier this year.



Pomelo is the seventh fresh fruit of Vietnam to be licensed to enter the US market, following mango, longan, lychee, dragon fruit, rambutan, and star apple.



The US is a potential market for Vietnamese fruit, as it has great demand for fruit, up to 12 million tons each year. Its domestic production has met just 70 percent of the demand while the remaining 30 percent, equivalent to 3.6 million tons, is imported.



To export pomelo to the US, the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will work with relevant parties to carry out concerted measures, especially training farmers and exporting companies in the US’s import requirements. It will also maintain the granting of production unit codes and strictly monitor pest contamination in fruit.

