Foreigners can also pay taxes incurred in Vietnam online



Once the tax return is completed, the taxpayer will receive an email confirming the submission of the return and instructions to pay the tax with the tax rate and amount to be paid while ith the Etax mobile application, taxpayers can pay taxes via smart phones with personal income taxes, value added taxes, registration fees.

Mr. Pham Quang Toan, Director of the Department of Technology under the General Department of Taxation said that Etax Mobile is an application using modern technology, individuals on the go can still fulfill their tax payment obligations via the app on smartphones. The application can also lookup tax obligations.

Currently, the application has linked with five banks including Vietcombank, Vietinbank, BIDV, MB Bank, Agribank for users to pay taxes via e-wallets. Mr. Cao Anh Tuan, General Director of Taxation emphasized, the goal of this application is to take taxpayers as the center.

In addition to the five linked banks mentioned above, the General Department of Taxation will sign to link 49 banks to cooperate in electronic tax payment. The enhancement of electronic tax services will promote the development of cross-border e-commerce activities and increase revenue for the state budget.

Mr. Nguyen Lam Thanh, representative of Tik Tok in Vietnam shared, the Etax Mobile application helps businesses easily fulfill their tax obligations to the state transparently and safely.

Meanwhile, Mr. Le Duy Minh, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department, said that the application not only serves large enterprises but also aims to serve individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises conducting tax declaration and pay taxes.

Speaking at the ceremony of launching the portal, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phuc said that the operation of the Etax Mobile application will help promote digital transformation contributing to the national digital transformation process.

The application was expected to avoid profiteering in tax and fee management, to help manage taxes more closely. In particular, it will help to provide the best service for people and businesses to fulfill their tax obligations.

From 2018 to now, nearly VND5,000 billion has been paid tax by foreign suppliers through organizations in Vietnam. For instance, facebook paid nearly VND1,700 billion while Google paid over VND1,600 billion and Microsoft paid VND576 billion(US$ 25,296,692).





By Han Ni – Translated by Anh Quan