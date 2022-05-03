Foreign investors net buy VND4.02 trillion in April





Thus, foreign investors net bought VND4.02 trillion in total on the entire stock market in April, despite the somewhat negative fluctuations of the stock market.Specifically, foreign investors have net bought for the third consecutive week on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) with more than VND800 billion. In the past three weeks, the foreign capital on the HoSE totaled nearly VND4.5 trillion (US$196.23 million).

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao