Foreign investment into HCMC remains optimistic





Specifically, in the first nine months of the year, foreign investment capital into Vietnam reached US$22 billion. In HCMC alone, although foreign investment capital is estimated to decrease by 29.3 percent over the same period last year, touching VND220.32 trillion, it mainly concentrates on leading FDI enterprises.For instance, Intel Products Vietnam Company has invested an additional $475 million, bringing the total capital to $1.5 billion, and committed to pouring $2.6 billion in the coming time. Previously, many other corporations, such as Samsung HCMC CE Complex Electronic Company, have increased their investment capital by $330 million for device manufacturing, repair, assembly, processing, and trading projects.CJ Group built a factory that produces cakes and coffee ice cream with a capital of $486 billion. Especially, Nipro Vietnam Company also invested another $6.47 trillion in the production line of medical equipment.To support enterprises in general and FDI ones, in particular, to quickly recover production activities, Chairman of the Hepza Business Association Nguyen Van Be said that FDI enterprises recommend the city to quickly reconnect flights with the US, Japan, and countries in the ASEAN to welcome investors and experts to work in Vietnam. Many FDI enterprises said they are willing to contribute to basic construction, including initial medical equipment to build field hospitals in export processing zones and industrial parks.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Gia Bao