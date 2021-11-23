“Food Price Stabilization” program opens in industrial zones

The “Food Price Stabilization” program opens in District 7’s Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

The event selling more than 100 essentials items for a lower price with a discount of 5-10 percent will daily open from 1 pm to 7 pm from now until March, 2022.



According to Deputy Director of the Department of Trade and Industry Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, the program aims to provide essential commodities to low-income workers and laborers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and help people approach safe, high-quality food certified easier amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The program has been previously opened in Pou Yuen Vietnam Company and will be organized in Linh Trung Export Processing Zone 1 and 2 in November 25.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh