“Food Price Stabilization” program opens in industrial zones

The “Food Price Stabilization” program opens in District 7’s Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone. (Photo: SGGP)
The event selling more than 100 essentials items for a lower price with a discount of 5-10 percent will daily open from 1 pm to 7 pm from now until March, 2022.
According to Deputy Director of the Department of Trade and Industry Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, the program aims to provide essential commodities to low-income workers and laborers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and help people approach safe, high-quality food certified easier amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
In addition, the event also responds the price stabilization and promotion program in 2021 to strengthen economic recovery, business and production resumption in the new normal state.
The program has been previously opened in Pou Yuen Vietnam Company and will be organized in Linh Trung Export Processing Zone 1 and 2 in November 25.
