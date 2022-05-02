Food price sharply rises due to untimely rains

Many sellers explained that the untimely rains in recent days affected vegetables production and quality. Particularly, vegetables easily got spoiled so that farmers forced to early harvest the crop.

Similarly, the price of fresh seafood increased sharply due to storm, rising gasoline prices. In addition, many fishing boats started several days break before the holidays so the seafood supply and price have also been affected.



For example, Hoang Gia seafood store chain in Ho Chi Minh City sold premium green sentinel crab at about VND800,000 (nearly US$35) per kilogram, a surge of more than 30 percent compared the highest price of previous years’ same period.









By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong