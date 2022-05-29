Five-month import-export turnover up 15.6 percent

Illustrative image. (Photo: SGGP)

Of the total, Vietnam reported $152.81 billion in export revenue, a year-on-year increase of 16.3 percent.



Twenty-six groups of commodities posted an export value of over $1 billion each, with six with over $5 billion, in the first five months of 2022. Together they accounted for 89.6 percent of the country’s total export, of which manufacturing industry accounted for 88.6 percent (0.5 percent decrease from the same period last year), seafood 3.1 percent (0.6 percent increase) and agricultural and forestry products 6.9 percent (0.5 percent decline).



Meanwhile, imports turnover reached $152.29 billion, a 14.9 percent increase year-on-year with the domestic sector accounting for $53.36 billion and the foreign-invested one $98.93 billion, up 14.7 percent and 14.9 percent, respectively.



The US remained Vietnam's largest export market with an estimated turnover of $46.7 billion, while China was the largest import market with $49.6 billion in the first five months of 2022.



The country posted a trade surplus of $516 billion in the period. Specifically, it reported a trade plus of $13.4 billion with the European Union, a 43.6 percent increase year-on-year, but a trade deficit of $27.1 billion with China, $17.9 billion with the Republic of Korea and $6.5 billion with ASEAN.







VNA