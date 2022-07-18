Five items with export revenue exceeding US$10 billion in H1

Vietnam has controlled inflation at 2.25% in the first five months of the year, but inflationary pressure in coming time is very large. Therefore, monetary policy management, including credit room control, needs to remain cautious.
Soaring prices of commodities are unavoidable in Vietnam when fuel cost shows no sign of stabilization. The Government is trying its best to apply practical solutions to stop the butterfly effect of this price increase in order to ease the financial burden on families.
Several securities stocks hit the ceiling due to the strong increase in demand and high buying prices after the information that the securities settlement cycle T+2 (shortened by one day compared to the current settlement cycle) will be applied in August.