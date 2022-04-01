Fishery export starts to flourish

Shrimp processing in Ca Mau Province

Prices of white-legged shrimp are VND100,000 per kilo of 100 pieces, VND132,000 per kilo of 50 pieces and VND158, 000 per kilo of 30 pieces.



Prices of shrimps in Ca Mau Province have been on the rise in recent months, bringing big gains to farmers, said Director of Thanh Cong Rice-Shrimp Farming Cooperative in Ca Mau Province, Tran Van Viet.

According to the General Director of Ca Mau Seafood Processing and Service Joint Stock Company, Huynh Thanh Tan, shrimp processing businesses have promoted raw material procurement due to a favorable situation for shrimp export. Shrimp farmers are gearing up to stock the farms for the next harvest thanks to high value of shrimp.

Statistics show that shrimp exports have enjoyed positive growth in the first months of this year. Of which, the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau earned US$165 million from shrimp exports, equivalent to 15.4 percent of the target and presenting an increase of 101 percent compared to the same period last year. Bac Lieu Province reached revenue of US$113 million, gaining 13 percent of the target and increasing six percent compared to the same period last year.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), shrimp export turnover was about US$550 million in the first two months this year, increasing 46 percent compared to the previous period; and is expected to reach US$4 billion in 2022.

Meanwhile the price of raw pangasius in the Mekong Delta is increasing sharply after a long time at a low level, reaching VND30,000 – VND32,000 per kilo, US$3.5 per kilos in the European market, US$3,2- 3.4 per kilo in Chinese market and US$6 in the US market.

However the Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries noted that the sharp increase in the price of pangasius may lead to excessive production and trading, low quality products, and industry instability.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development asked localities to strengthen connections and take part in the shrimp supply chains to ensure production, processing and export in the new normal state; and seek cost reduction measures.

By Tan Thai, An Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh