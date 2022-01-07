Fiscal, monetary policies should be combined harmoniously: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)



The State budget must be spent economically and effectively, he told a national conference held online on January 6, stressing the need to cut unnecessary expenses and ensure resources for important tasks, especially the Covid-19 prevention and control.

The Government leader also asked the sector to push ahead with the disbursement of public investments to boost economic recovery and growth.

He reviewed significant achievements Vietnam recorded last year with State budget collection topping VND1.56 quadrillion, surpassing the estimate by 16.4 percent, and budget overspending below 4 percent, even lower than the figure estimated by the National Assembly.

Total export-import value increased 22.6 percent to hit the record of US$668.5 billion, making Vietnam one of the 20 countries with the biggest trade scale. The country’s trade surplus is estimated at US$4 billion .

The macro economy was kept stable in the year, inflation put under control, the consumer price index (CPI) up 1.84 percent, and major economic balances ensured.

Meanwhile, foreign direct investment (FDI) expanded by 9.2 percent, with capital addition up 40 percent, demonstrating investors’ confidence in the domestic business environment, as well as their hope for Vietnam’s economic recovery.

The Finance Ministry reported that the total amount of tax and State budget revenue that was extended, exempted and reduced in 2020 reached VND174.2 trillion.

VNA